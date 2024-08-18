10,321 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Terex Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 513,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.