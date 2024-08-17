Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.