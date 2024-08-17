Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 752 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.60. 3,245,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,158. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

