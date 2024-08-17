Zacks Research Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

