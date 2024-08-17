Zacks Research Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.96 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

