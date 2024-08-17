Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
