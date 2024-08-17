Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

VIGL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 388,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,536. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.00.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.