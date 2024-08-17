Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

NYSE VSCO opened at $24.09 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

