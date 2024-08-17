Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance
NYSE VSCO opened at $24.09 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.