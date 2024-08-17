Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CFO Shubham Maheshwari Acquires 10,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 9th, Shubham Maheshwari bought 9,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,896.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.59. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Varex Imaging by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

