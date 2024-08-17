Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 154,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,419. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

