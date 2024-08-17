Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1,197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.3 %

VRT stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

