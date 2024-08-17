Utrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney, formerly Utrust, is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency, addressing hurdles to mainstream digital currency adoption. Tackling security and high fees, it aims for smooth, low-cost crypto transactions. xMoney connects merchants to a wide crypto-holder audience, ensuring secure buys and offering sellers refunds and market volatility protection. Fusing blockchain’s strength with fiat systems’ reliability, xMoney pioneers efficient payments for individuals and businesses. Co-founded by visionaries like Nuno Correia, crypto industry expert, and Roberto Machado, with global experience. Filipe Castro, a tech specialist, and Artur Goulão also contributed. The Unified Crypto-Fiat Payment Network unites cryptocurrencies and fiat, transforming transactions and financial systems. Features like xMoney Crypto Pay streamline business crypto transactions. The mobile wallet manages crypto, on/off-chain payments, and crypto-fiat conversions adeptly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

