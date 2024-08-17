Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

UNP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.53. 1,943,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $239.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

