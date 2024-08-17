Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Down 3.7%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). Approximately 38,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 112,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,322.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.13. The company has a market cap of £20.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,733.33 and a beta of -0.09.

In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Andy Naylor bought 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.78 ($6,382.51). Company insiders own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.

