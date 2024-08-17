TNC Coin Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $9.20 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00021959 USD and is up 15.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

