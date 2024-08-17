TKO Group Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TKO Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 154.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

