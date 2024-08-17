Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,520 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3,737.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Relx by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after buying an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $21,983,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 398,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.