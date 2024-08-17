Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 3,752,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

