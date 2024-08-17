Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

KMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 1,114,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,452. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

