Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) rose 2.7% on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

