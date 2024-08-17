The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

