The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Aaron’s Stock Down 0.1 %
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
