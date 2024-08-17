TD Cowen Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $69.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SEA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

