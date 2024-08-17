Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.