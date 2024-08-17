Swedbank AB Has $20.44 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,388. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

