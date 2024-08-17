Swedbank AB Acquires 16,000 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.87% of Thermon Group worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,666 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on THR

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.