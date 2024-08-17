Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 423,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

