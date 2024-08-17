StockNews.com Upgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of CEVA opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $561.69 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

