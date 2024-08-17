StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

