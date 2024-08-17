StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
IRIDEX Price Performance
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
