Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.54.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
