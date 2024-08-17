Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $270.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.56.

AMAT stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 891,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,280,000 after acquiring an additional 360,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

