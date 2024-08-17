SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 461,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 69,705 shares.The stock last traded at $32.19 and had previously closed at $32.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,721.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 484,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 459,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

