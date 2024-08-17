SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,947 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,904,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,793,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 4,568,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

