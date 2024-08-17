Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 786,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 64,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,032. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $266.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.