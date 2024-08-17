Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Raised to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFTC. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised Softchoice from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.00.

Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.71.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

