Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.28 and last traded at $127.94. Approximately 2,013,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,333,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

