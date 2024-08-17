Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Earnings Results

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of SDHC opened at $34.30 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

