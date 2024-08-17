SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.

Shares of SMC stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. SMC has a 1-year low of $418.45 and a 1-year high of $622.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.93.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

