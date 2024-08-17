Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

