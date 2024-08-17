Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SILC stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 59.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

