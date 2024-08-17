Short Interest in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Grows By 20.9%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vroom Trading Up 34.8 %

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 176,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. Vroom has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Vroom alerts:

About Vroom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.