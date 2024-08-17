Short Interest in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Grows By 20.9%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vroom Trading Up 34.8 %
NASDAQ:VRM traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 176,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. Vroom has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.89.
About Vroom
