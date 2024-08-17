Short Interest in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Grows By 26.9%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 495.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

