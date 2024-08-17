Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Rises By 27.3%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REGCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

