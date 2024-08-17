Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Drops By 20.1%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

