Short Interest in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declines By 20.5%

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

OBDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 2,552,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,439. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

