Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Drops By 11.3%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,874,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

