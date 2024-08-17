Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
SQNS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.16.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
