Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Critical Contrast

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TScan Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.06%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $12.20 million 24.87 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -4.48 Sangamo Therapeutics $176.23 million 1.04 -$257.83 million ($1.86) -0.47

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53% Sangamo Therapeutics -2,033.69% -273.25% -134.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

