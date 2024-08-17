Roth Mkm Cuts D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.54.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

NYSE QBTS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $163,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

